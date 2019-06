BANTAM — First responders rescued a swimmer from Bantam Lake Sunday afternoon.

DEEP officials said that the swimmer was man and was transported to the hospital.

It is unclear that condition of the swimmer.

Multiple fire rescue crews called to Bantam Lake Ski Club where a 20-year-old male was transported to the hospital after being pulled from lake. Waiting for update on condition. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/1Vn3Z4ZXJ7 — Zinnia Maldonado (@ZinniaDee_TV) June 30, 2019

This is a developing story.