CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 02: Kemba Walker #15 of the Charlotte Hornets reacts after a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during their game at Spectrum Center on December 2, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Former UConn Husky Kemba Walker agrees to 4-year deal with Boston Celtics
BOSTON — Former UConn Husky Kemba Walker is making his return to the northeast.
Walker agreed Sunday to a four year $141 million deal with the Boston Celtics.
According to ESPN, the Celtics have been eying Walker as replacement for the departing superstar Kyrie Irving.
Walker has played for the Charlotte Bobcats/Hornets since he was drafted in 2011, after he won a NCAA National Championship with the UConn Huskies.