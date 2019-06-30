× Former UConn Husky Kemba Walker agrees to 4-year deal with Boston Celtics

BOSTON — Former UConn Husky Kemba Walker is making his return to the northeast.

Walker agreed Sunday to a four year $141 million deal with the Boston Celtics.

According to ESPN, the Celtics have been eying Walker as replacement for the departing superstar Kyrie Irving.

Walker has played for the Charlotte Bobcats/Hornets since he was drafted in 2011, after he won a NCAA National Championship with the UConn Huskies.

Sources announced Saturday that Walker told the Hornets that he will be joining the Celtics.

Walker averaged 25.6 points per game for the 2018-19 season.

