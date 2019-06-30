What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Former UConn Husky Kemba Walker agrees to 4-year deal with Boston Celtics

Posted 7:42 PM, June 30, 2019, by , Updated at 07:46PM, June 30, 2019

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 02: Kemba Walker #15 of the Charlotte Hornets reacts after a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during their game at Spectrum Center on December 2, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

BOSTON — Former UConn Husky  Kemba Walker is making his return to the northeast.

Walker agreed Sunday to a four year $141 million deal with the Boston Celtics.

According to ESPN, the Celtics have been eying Walker as replacement for the departing superstar Kyrie Irving.

Walker has played for the Charlotte Bobcats/Hornets since he was drafted in 2011, after he won a NCAA National Championship with the UConn Huskies.

Click here for more info on the deal.

Sources announced Saturday that Walker told the Hornets that he will be joining the Celtics.

Walker averaged 25.6 points per game for the 2018-19 season.

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.