Large tree falls on Westport house

WESTPORT — For the second day in a row, a tree has fallen onto a house in Westport as a result of severe thunderstorms.

Firefighters said that they responded to over 80 calls for service Sunday.

The calls varied from trees resting on power lines to carbon monoxide calls.

Westport Fire Department released a picture of a large tree that had fallen on to a house.

There was one storm related injury. Firefighters said that injury is only minor.

Many areas around Westport are without power and expected to remain without power for about 24 hours. Please contact eversource.com and register online or call 1(800) 286-2000.

