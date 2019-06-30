× Man killed after storm knocks over tree on to his car in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — A man died Sunday after a tree struck, that was knocked over by a storm, killed him.

Fairfield Police Department said in their Facebook post that the incident happened on Sturges Highway.

The man was later identified as David Schmerzler.

Police said that the Schmerzler’s wife Donna and his daughter, were also in car at the time of the crash.

The Schmerlzers were traveling northbound on the road when a large Sassafras tree limb fell on the car.

There was also a collapse deck during the storm, that injured six people. All were taken the the hospital to be treated for their non-life threatening injuries.

As of 9:50 p.m., United Illuminating reported that 560 customers in Fairfield are without power.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Fairfield County earlier Sunday.