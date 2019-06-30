What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Man rescued from Bantam Lake pronounced dead at hospital

Posted 5:35 PM, June 30, 2019, by , Updated at 10:08PM, June 30, 2019

BANTAM — A man drowned in Bantam Lake Sunday afternoon.

Emergency personnel responded to Bantam Lake  on calls of a possible drowning near the area of Point Folly.

Officials said that swimmer had gone under the water and did not surface. The man was later found by the Goshen Dive Team about 50 yards from shore.

Life saving efforts were conducted by emergency personnel on scene.

DEEP officials said the man was transported to the hospital and pronounced deceased at 5 p.m.

The identity of the man has not been released by officials.

 

