New Haven mom of 8-year-old gunshot victim speaks out

NEW HAVEN- An innocent eight-year-old boy was shot while playing on his iPad in bed Friday night in New Haven -now his mother is left wondering why.

“I don’t know who did it, where the gun came from,” his mother -who did not want to be identified said. “I hear the gunshot three times and I ran out of the room.”

The boy was shot in his calf and transported to Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital.

His mother described the exact moments after her son was shot.

“I saw him coming towards me holding his leg, bleeding, I was like what happened, I was just screaming, crying,” she said.

Police are currently still investigating. They are calling the shooting targeted but the motivation is unknown.

The boy’s mother did share her son is now home and making a full recovery.

New Haven Police said in a press conference Saturday, that this shooting could be linked to a Hamden house party shooting.