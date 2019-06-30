The Real Story: CT GOP Chairman Romano begins 3rd term

Newly re-elected Connecticut Republican Party Chair J. R. Romano joins us to talk about his win Tuesday night, despite the party's poor showing in last year’s election. In 2018, the GOP lost all of CT's congressional races, the race for governor and other statewide offices, and a large number of seats in the General Assembly. What is Romano's strategy for producing a better result in the campaigns to come?
