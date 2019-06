Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The new leaders of the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles talk about efforts to make the department more efficient, and much more pleasant for people -- and hopefully not so time-consuming and frustrating.We also ask about the clash with Massachusetts authorities about a West Springfield man charged in a crash that killed seven motorcyclists. The man had been arrested for drugged-driving in East Windsor several weeks earlier; Connecticut officials say they notified authorities in the Bay State.

Guests:

DMV Commissioner Sibongile “Bongi” Magubane

DMV Deputy Commissioner Tony Guerrera