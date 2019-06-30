What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

The Real Story: Legislative update with State Sen. Derek Slap

Posted 2:43 PM, June 30, 2019, by and , Updated at 02:54PM, June 30, 2019

State Senator and Deputy Majority Leader Derek Slap (D-5th) joins us to discuss the new two-year state budget Gov. Lamont signed this week. It includes pay raises for legislative employees (3.5% in each year.)  We ask why the raises are  that large, and why they weren’t debated during the session.

We also ask about Connecticut's new Paid Family and Medical Leave law, and the expected “special session” to deal funding transportation infrastructure, perhaps by bringing back highway tolls.  How confident is Sen. Slap that tolls legislation will be passed?

Guest:  Sen. Derek Slap (D-West Hartford, Farmington, Burlington, Bloomfield)

