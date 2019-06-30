WEATHER WATCH: Scattered strong storms possible midday/early afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We dodged some big bullets yesterday, with most rain staying well below severe levels throughout the day....but we're not out of the woods yet. Today brings another opportunity for storms.

While most of the day will be dry, there could be a few scattered storms in the midday - early afternoon. Temperatures will not be as warm, rising into the mid-upper 70s.

Looking ahead, this week looks warm, mainly dry and pleasant. With a little luck, we should be able to keep things dry for July 4th too!

FORECAST DETAILS

TODAY: Clouds & sun, cooler and less humid, chance for a few scattered midday early afternoon showers/storms. High: Upper 70s -low 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to clear. Low: 55-62.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Near 80.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, warming up again. High: upper 80s.

JULY 4th: Partly sunny, slight chance for a shower. High: Low-mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, slight chance for a shower. High: 80s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli