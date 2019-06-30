WEATHER WATCH: Scattered strong storms possible midday/early afternoon

While most of the day will be dry, there could be a few scattered storms in the midday - early afternoon. Temperatures will not be as warm, rising into the mid-upper 70s.
Looking ahead, this week looks warm, mainly dry and pleasant. With a little luck, we should be able to keep things dry for July 4th too!
FORECAST DETAILS
TODAY: Clouds & sun, cooler and less humid, chance for a few scattered midday early afternoon showers/storms. High: Upper 70s -low 80s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to clear. Low: 55-62.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Near 80.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, warming up again. High: upper 80s.
JULY 4th: Partly sunny, slight chance for a shower. High: Low-mid 80s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, slight chance for a shower. High: 80s.
