× Woman, apparently accident victim, found in New Haven; dies at hospital

NEW HAVEN – Police in the Elm City say they are trying to determine how a 46 year old woman died after they were called to a report of an auto accident.

At 4:11 a.m. Sunday police responded to the area of Peck Street near Ferry Street for a report of a motor vehicle accident with significant injuries.

Officers and medical personnel arriving at the scene in the Fair Haven section of the city found an injured woman. Police say shes either a pedestrian who’d been struck, or a former passenger in a motor vehicle that left the scene.

An ambulance took the woman to the hospital, but she was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Police processed the scene around the 200 block of Peck Street, and investigators canvassed the neighborhood, but have not yet determined the exact circumstances of the woman’s death.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the New Haven Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.