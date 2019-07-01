× Angels say pitcher Tyler Skaggs has died at age 27

ARLINGTON, Texas — A Major League Baseball game was postponed Monday after Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died, officials said.

Skaggs died earlier in the day in Texas, the Angels said on Twitter. He was 27.

“Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family,” the team said.

In a statement, the Texas Rangers said its game with the Angels at Globe Life Park in Arlington has been postponed.

Southlake Police Department Press Release 7/1/19 pic.twitter.com/vgZTUBIc40 — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) July 1, 2019

“The Texas Rangers organization wants to express its deepest sympathies to the family of Tyler Skaggs and to the entire Angels organization on this shocking loss,” the statement said. “The thoughts and prayers of every member of the Texas Rangers and all of their fans are with the Angels organization at this difficult time.”

The Angels drafted Skaggs in 2009, according to his bio. He made his debut on August 22, 2012.

Skaggs last pitched on Saturday, according to MLB.com.

“I am deeply saddened by today’s tragedy in Texas,” Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “All of us at Major League Baseball extend our deepest condolences to Tyler’s wife Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels’ teammates and colleagues. We will support the Angels’ organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler’s teammates and other members of the baseball family.”