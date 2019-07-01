City of New Haven working to address a widespread lead problem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN-- About two months ago the city with a class action lawsuit claiming city policies were harming hundreds of children.

New Haven mayor Toni Harp said her administration will stand behind it’s values.

Mayor Harp said, “Going forward there will be no more questions about the city’s response to cases of illness when exposure to lead is suspected.”

Earlier this year, a class action lawsuit claimed a change in the city policy would harm children.

Historically, the city would take action when a child’s blood level was at 5 micrograms per deciliter… it had planned to change that thresh-hold to 20 micrograms per deciliter – matching the state standard.

Now two months after a lawsuit criticizing the change Mayor Harp announced a 5-point plan to redefine the city’s ordinance changing that level back down to 5.

Rosalyn Hamilton who is acting as the interim director of public health for the city said, “The thing we are also looking at it’s not just paint, but it’s a lot of different items in the home… toys, cosmetics, imported foods and spices.”

The city will be looking for outside help, just for the short-term.

Mayor Harp said, “We’re exploring the possibility of hiring a consultant or specialist on a contract basis to help with the city’s program.”

Mayor Harp’s 5-point plan would even hire more lead inspectors to hit the street and a new budget.

“We’re having conversations and we will work with out partners across the hall… on opportunities on where we can look at the budget and provide more funding it, but right now we are just sharpening our pencils and looking at every single avenue,” said Daryl Jones, who is the controller for the city of New Haven.

The plan still has to be voted on, but at this time mayor harp said her focus is making new haven a “lead-safe city”

“I think we all can agree that the most important take-away from these disagreements is a clear path forward to safeguard the well-being of the children of New Haven.”

We got a hold of the written remarks from the Mayor hat helps layout the 5-point plan, it reads as follows: