WESTPORT -- Sherwood Island State Park is set to reopen Tuesday morning after the park sustained damages from strong to severe storms that swept across Fairfield county this past weekend.

Roughly 15 trees had been effected and there was a small fire at the park close to one of the building which was caused by downed wires.

It affected a very small area and crews were out early assessing and taking care of the damages on the grounds.

FOX61's Rachel Piscitelli has the story.