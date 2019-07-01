Controversial bear-baiting scientist says he’s tired of insults; leaving Connecticut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTLAND — The controversial scientist who was conducting bear-baiting experiments in parts of rural Connecticut says he’s had enough.

He says he’s leaving Connecticut and heading back to South America. But some Hartland residents say they don’t believe him.

Conservation tourism CEO Dr. Charles Munn says most people here in Connecticut just wouldn’t talk to him.

So he’s packing up his bear food after the July 4th holiday and moving on, but town officials say he left once before and came back.

Hartland’s 2nd Selectwoman, Magi Winslow said, “He was pleasant. But I think, arrogant.” SouthWild CEO Dr. Charles Munn says he’s been insulted enough. “The volume of protests grew so loud that I really didn’t want to face that anymore.”

Town officials don’t buy it.

“I thought he was leaving last year,” said Winslow. In a letter to the selectmen on Monday he said, “I hope my departure makes you and other community members happy.” Munn said, “I have a lot of other projects that are successful and where the communities welcome me.”

From Jaguars and Mountain Lions to Wolves, Dr. Munn claims he’s successfully reduced conflicts between predators and humans in South America. But Munn’s Connecticut experiment to feed bears on private property deep in the woods and ultimately to create a business to charge tourists to take pictures of the bears got stiff pushback.

Hartland Animal Control Officer Jennifer Kershaw said, “I just wish wish Mr. Munn luck in his career elsewhere and just not here in Hartland.”

Hundreds of Residents have signed petitions. They’re calling on the state to step in.

“I’m hoping that the state of Connecticut looks at this and looks at the other towns and listens to what the people say,” said Winslow.

With a rising state bear population, a bill to legalize a hunt is stuck in committee. “No one is going to pass a bear hunt bill in this state,” said Munn.

Hartland residents plan to draft a no bear-baiting ordinance. But Munn says every resident is baiting.

“Everyone who had a garbage can that they put out more than an hour before garbage pickup. That’s a bear bait,” he said.

That’s where Kevin Lacilla comes in.

“Folks are getting their cans attacked and trash will be strewn all over the lawn,” said Lacilla. He’s the owner of Bearicuda. He makes bear proof trash cans. The cans latch opens automatically for curbside haulers, but bears can’t do it. It’s a tool in the arsenal — but not a substitute for common sense. “First and foremost what they need to do is make sure there are not attractants in their yard,” said Lacilla.

Munn told FOX61 he’s still willing to talk to communities interested in protecting residents from bears. He considered leaving a small technical crew here to continue his experiments while he went back to South America but said ultimately that wouldn’t have worked.