× Dog found dead, locked in crate in Woodbridge woods

*Warning: graphic images*

WOODBRIDGE — A public works employee found a dog, locked in a crate in the middle of the woods, dead Monday.

Woodbridge Municipal Animal Control described the grey and white dog as a female “bully type”breed. While the dog was found dead, there is evidence that she it was alive when it was dumped, according to Animal Control officials. The dog had no food or water. “She was deliberately placed in an area where it would be difficult for her to be found,” Animal Control said.

It is unclear where in Woodbridge the dog was found.

“With so many options available you chose to leave her abandoned and alone at the bottom of a ditch in her crate,” the Animal Control posted on Facebook Monday night. “What were her chances of being found healthy and alive?”

“We ask that you share this post far and wide and call in any tips and leads for anyone suddenly missing a young grey and white female bully type dog with a wide purple collar,” Animal Control posted.

A reward is being offered for information that leads to the dog’s owner.

Animal control plans to “lay her to rest with the respect she deserves.”

*Warning: graphic images*