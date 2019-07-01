Mayor Toni Harp addresses city’s superintendent’s job status

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- Mayor Toni Harp is addressing rumors surrounding the city’s superintendent’s job status.

Mayor Harp says the rumor that Dr. Carol Birks will be terminated at the next board meeting is simply not true and nothing has been set in stone.

Dr. Birks faces possible reprimands after multiple complaints about her overall performance for the past year and a half she’s been in office.

The school district faces a 30-million dollar deficit for next year which has lead many to question Birks' appointment.

Today, New Haven Mayor Toni Harp reacting to a report that Birks' fate was already decided.

The report – claiming that the board of education is willing to buy out her contract and terminate her at the next meeting.

Mayor Harp who also served on the board says that is simply not true.

Mayor Harp said, “I was surprised to see the thing in the local news and, uh so i guess whenever we have our next meeting we’ll find out exactly what’s going on, but that’s not what happened in the executive session.”

Birks was not available for comment.

FOX61 has learned Birks' overall performance as well as administrative hiccups and financial challenges of the school system was discussed at the executive session.

Mayor Harp says everyone will have to wait until the next board meeting to learn about Birks fate.