Mostly sunny, low humidity Monday

If this is your vacation week, you chose well! Humidity on hold for the start at the beginning of the week and Monday looks great with highs in the mid-80s. Tuesday brings subtle changes in the form of a warm front that sets up an increase of heat and humidity by the end of the day.

By Wednesday we're bringing by that summer heat! It will be possible to hit 90 degrees on the 4th! By the weekend we are watching for a few chances for rain and thunderstorms, but at this point, no day looks to be a washout.

FORECAST DETAILS:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Near 80.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Warming up again. High: upper 80s.

JULY 4th: Partly sunny, slight chance for a shower. High: Low-mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, slight chance for a shower. High: 80s.

