Multiple roads in Westport still closed after strong Sunday storms
WESTPORT — Police said several roads are still closed after powerlines were brought down during yesterday’s storms.
There are road closures at the following locations:
Long Lots Lane
1 Long Lots Road
30 Long Lots Road
Long Lots Road @ Morningside Dr North
30 Morningside Drive South
Spicer Court @ Spicer Road
6 Clapboard Hill Road
235 Greens Farms Road
245 Greens Farms Road
23 Hillandale Road
Sherwood Island State Park is also closed due to storm damage.
You can stay up to date with Westport road closures on the police’s Facebook page.
41.141472 -73.357905