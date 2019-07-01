× Multiple roads in Westport still closed after strong Sunday storms

WESTPORT — Police said several roads are still closed after powerlines were brought down during yesterday’s storms.

There are road closures at the following locations:

Long Lots Lane

1 Long Lots Road

30 Long Lots Road

Long Lots Road @ Morningside Dr North

30 Morningside Drive South

Spicer Court @ Spicer Road

6 Clapboard Hill Road

235 Greens Farms Road

245 Greens Farms Road

23 Hillandale Road

Sherwood Island State Park is also closed due to storm damage.

You can stay up to date with Westport road closures on the police’s Facebook page.