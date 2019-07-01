× New Haven man accused of threatening with a knife, exposing his buttocks to three juveniles on bus

HAMDEN — A New Haven man is in police custody after he allegedly threaten three juveniles with a knife of a bus Friday night. He is also accused of showing them his buttocks.

Police said that the incident occurred around 11 p.m. at the corner of Shepard Avenue and Howard Drive.

Central Communication had received a report of man who took out a knife on a Connecticut Transit bus.

Officers responded to the scene and quickly arrested Alonzo Humphrey.

The three juveniles, whose ages varied from 11 to 17 years-old, said that they felt threatened by Humphrey. Police were told that Humphrey asked the juveniles if they wanted to “smoke and drink.” Humphrey at one point pulled his pants down to show his buttocks and then “pulled a knife on them.”

The bus driver immediately stopped the bus.

Humphrey, 48, is being charged with threatening in the second degree and breach of peace in the second degree. He is scheduled to be in Meriden Superior Court on July 12.