Berlin police looking for bicycle thief suspect

BERLIN — Have you seen this person? The Berlin Police Department said in a Facebook post that this person is a suspect in a bicycle theft from the train station.

According to police, the man was dropped off at the Berlin Train Station around 8 a.m. last Tuesday, and he immediately made his way to the platform.

Police said the man then made his way down to the south staircase where someone had secured their bike to the railing.

Cameras at the station captured the man using large bolt cutters to break the lock on the bike, and then ride off, according to police.

Police ask if anyone has any information relating to the man’s identity to please contact Officer Chaffee at the Berlin Police Department at 860-828-7080.