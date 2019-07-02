× City of Hartford wins lawsuit against former Dunkin’ Donuts Park developers

HARTFORD — Mayor Luke Bronin and city leaders will hold a press conference to discuss the ruling in favor of the City of Hartford in the lawsuit brought against it by the former developer of Dunkin’ Park.

In 2016, Mayor Bronin fired the former developer, Centerplan, after they missed their deadline to complete the stadium.

Bronin said in failing to deliver the ballpark on time, failing to do the work well, and failing to pay numerous subcontractors, Centerplan violated the development agreement that covers the surrounding parcels.

