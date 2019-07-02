DEEP updates Windsor community after chemical spill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR -- Residents are dealing with a tough situation in their own backyards after a chemical spill into the Farmington river last month.

People came out in large numbers Monday to Windsor Town Hall for a public meeting about last month’s chemical spill into the Farmington river.

Fifty-thousand gallons of water and firefighting foam spilled into the river at Bradley Airport on June 8th– near Poquonock avenue.

“It’s very populated with boats kayaks people floating fishing so there was a lot of concern with what this chemical was doing,” Mayor Donald Trinks said.

The chemical containing PFAS --- which are known as “forever chemicals” can be considered toxic at high levels when ingested, according to the CT Dept. of Public Health.

At first people were told to stay out of the water, but since then, the ban has been lifted and state environmental officials say levels of PFAS have dropped significantly.

DEEP says they plan on testing fish for dangerous levels within the next week, but for now- eating fish from the river is still banned.