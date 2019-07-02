What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Hamden police looking for suspect accused of striking another man with car

HAMDEN — Police are looking for a suspect accused of hitting another man with his car and then fleeing the scene.

Officers responded to the scene at 144 Arch Street on calls of a “pedestrian struck.”

The victim told police that a gold car “slammed” into him and pinned him between his car and the accusers’.

The suspect was said to engage in a brief conversation with the victim and then drove away.

The victim was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with a leg injury.

The investigation by police later found that the suspect tried to pay the clerk at the gas station where the incident happened $200 to delete the store’s video footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Justin Martin of the Hamden Police Department at (203) 230-4030.

