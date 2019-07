× Hartford police investigating fatal crash involving a truck and scooter

HARTFORD — Police say New Britain Avenue between Broad Street and Washington Street will be closed for several hours after a fatal crash overnight.

According to police, the crash happened at New Britain Avenue and Julius Street and involved a pick-up truck and a motorized scooter.

Police said the driver of the truck remained on scene.

This is a developing story.

Fatal m/v collision at New Britain Ave @ Julius St. Vehicle vs. moped/scooter. Operator of m/v remained on scene. New Britain Avenue will be closed between Broad Street and Washington St for several hours as Crime Scene Division detectives conduct the investigation. -LT. PC — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) July 2, 2019