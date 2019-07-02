Hartford police ID man killed in truck vs. scooter crash
HARTFORD — Police are investigating after a fatal crash overnight in Hartford.
According to police, the crash happened at New Britain Avenue and Julius Street and involved a pick-up truck and a motorized scooter.
“The crash involved a pickup truck turning south onto Julius Street from westbound New Britain Avenue and a motor scooter traveling eastbound on New Britain Avenue,” police said in a release.
Police said when they arrived, they found 42-year-old Wilson Matos, of Hartford suffering from serious injuries, where he was later pronounced dead at Hartford Hospital.
Police said the driver of the truck remained on scene.
This is a developing story.
41.745778 -72.686083