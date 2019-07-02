× Hartford police ID man killed in truck vs. scooter crash

HARTFORD — Police are investigating after a fatal crash overnight in Hartford.

According to police, the crash happened at New Britain Avenue and Julius Street and involved a pick-up truck and a motorized scooter.

“The crash involved a pickup truck turning south onto Julius Street from westbound New Britain Avenue and a motor scooter traveling eastbound on New Britain Avenue,” police said in a release.

Police said when they arrived, they found 42-year-old Wilson Matos, of Hartford suffering from serious injuries, where he was later pronounced dead at Hartford Hospital.

Police said the driver of the truck remained on scene.

This is a developing story.

Fatal m/v collision at New Britain Ave @ Julius St. Vehicle vs. moped/scooter. Operator of m/v remained on scene. New Britain Avenue will be closed between Broad Street and Washington St for several hours as Crime Scene Division detectives conduct the investigation. -LT. PC — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) July 2, 2019