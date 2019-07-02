What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Hartford police seize 15 disabled parking place cards being using improperly at XFINITY concert

Posted 11:38 AM, July 2, 2019, by , Updated at 11:42AM, July 2, 2019

Photo Credit: Hartford Police Department

HARTFORD — Fifteen handicap parking place cards were seized by Hartford police last Saturday at the Xfinity Theatre.

Hartford police said that the concert-goers were using the tags to park closer to the venue and so that they would not have to pay for parking.

The tags that were used did not belong to the people who were using them.

The tags actual owners were said to not to be at the actual concert.  Some were even expired.

All the tags were returned to the DMV.

Blink-182 and Lil’ Wayne performed that evening.

