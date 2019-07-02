Increasing clouds, chance for afternoon shower or storm Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If this is your vacation week, you chose well! Most of this week will be dry with rising levels of heat and humidity.

The humidity will start to rise today with increasing clouds and highs in the mid to upper 80s. There is a chance for an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon but most of the state will stay dry.

Then it’s hot, hazy and humid for Wednesday and Thursday for July 4th! With several days near 90, we have a potential heat wave on our hands.

The next chance for showers is not until Friday night. There could also be a few scattered showers/storms both Saturday and Sunday afternoon with high levels of humidity. But that’s just typical July stuff!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds, chance for an afternoon shower/storm. High: mid-upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Hot, humid, partly cloudy. High: mid 80s – near 90 degrees.

JULY 4th: Hot, humid, partly cloudy. High: mid 80s – near 90 degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, evening showers and storms. High: mid 80s – near 90 degrees.

SATURDAY: Warm, very humid. Scattered afternoon showers/storms. High: mid-upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Not as warm, less humid. Chance for a shower in the afternoon. High: Low-mid 80s.

