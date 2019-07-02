New video shows Jussie Smollett allegedly walking past the two Osundairo brothers before alleged attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New video obtained by Fox News appears to show Jussie Smollett and the two Osundairo brothers walking around the vicinity of the alleged attack shortly before it happened.

The video which was obtained from the Chicago Police Department through the Freedom of Information Act, shows two men walking one way, and another walking the other way.

Police notes state this surveillance video is likely between 1:45 a.m. and 2 a.m. on January 29.

Chicago police and the brothers' attorney Gloria Schmidt told Fox News the two men in the video are the Osundairo brothers. Also seen is a man walking down the street in the same white patterned sweater Smollett was later captured wearing by Chicago police body cameras when officers responded to his 9-1-1 call.

The attorney for the Osundairo brothers tells Fox News the brothers were likely arriving early and were circling the area waiting for Smollett to return.