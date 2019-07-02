× Newington police investigate overnight shooting at Plaza Azteca

NEWINGTON — Police said they are investigating a shooting that happened overnight at the Plaza Azteca in Newington.

According to police, they received a call around 1 a.m. reporting a large fight in the parking lot of Plaza Azteca, located on the Berlin Turnpike. The caller said they heard a gunshot, but didn’t see anyone with a weapon.

When officers arrived, they saw a large number of cars leaving the area, but no victims were identified.

Then, around 30 minutes later, the Newington Police Department was contacted by the Waterbury Police Department. Waterbury police said there was a gunshot victim at Waterbury Hospital, and the victim said he was shot at Plaza Azteca. The victim had non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are investigating.

In April, two people were stabbed at the same location.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Det. L. DeSimone at (860) 594-6239.