Pet of the Week: Lindsey

Say hello to Lindsey!

She's a 3-month-old tiger kitten.

She was found in someone's yard and came in with a sister.

The Humane Society says she was good with her foster's dog and cat and liked to snuggle with them! She can be nervous when meeting new people, however, and when in new situations.

She's pretty independent but likes to be pet.

The shelter says because she can be nervous, she should be with children 10+ in age who are gentle with pets, and calm home with previous cat experience.

For more information, head to the CT Humane Society website!