‘The Cook and The Bear’ restaurant in West Hartford is closing its doors

WEST HARTFORD — A local restaurant announced Tuesday that they will be closing its doors after two years.

The Cook and The Bear located on 50 Memorial Road in West Hartford announced the closing on their Facebook page, thanking everyone who made the journey possible.

“We are very grateful to everyone and our wonderful staff that helped build our concept,” said Tyler Anderson, chef and partner.

The restaurant founded in July of 2017, merged the styles of co-owners Tyler Anderson and Jamie McDonald to create a casual barbecue inspired menu surrounded by a chic rustic atmosphere.

Those at The Cook and The Bear encourage people to join them to enjoy one last Chicken & Waffles, Allentown Cheesesteak, cocktail or weekend brunch before their final day on July 14.

All gift cards will be honored until July 14.

Any further questions can be directed to manager@thecookandthebear.com.

Story written by Julia Matter