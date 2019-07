DERBY — A two-car crash on Route 8 sent two people to the hospital this morning.

According to Storm Engine Company out of Derby, the crash happened in the area of exit 17 on the southbound side.

One car had rolled over. An occupant was thrown from the car, and another had to be extricated. First responders say they were taken to area trauma centers.

The severity of injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.