Any Michael Myers fans? You can buy the house from Halloween 4 and here’s how

Posted 10:32 PM, July 3, 2019

Even though it was a movie, you now have the chance to walk in the same halls Michael Myers did in Halloween 4.

The 1988 Michael Myers film was shot in this Utah home located at 509 E. 3rd Avenue N in Salt Lake City.

Now that the house is up for sale, possible buyers can tour the premise to see if the house is for them.

You can contact RedFin to set up a walk-thru if you are interested in purchasing the home.

You can also read more about the history of the movie and more here.

