What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Artist paints Alice in Wonderland mural in downtown Meriden to inspire community

Posted 12:15 PM, July 3, 2019, by

MERIDEN -- One hairstylist added flair not just to his customers but to the city as well.

For the past several days, Eddie Rivera has been spray painting a mural with characters from "Alice in Wonderland."

It is located in downtown Meriden on the side of the Downtown Coffee Shop on West Main Street.

Rivera said it took him two years to get the funding for the project but finally collected enough money to do it.

Related Story
WorkinCT #CTConfident: That Book Store providing a community gathering place around the rows of books

The whole project cost thousands of dollars.

He said the mural is meant to inspire children and adults while revitalizing the city's image.

"I want the city to be vibrant and I want to inspire kids. When I was younger, I would see a lot of street activity and I want kids to be able to see things like adults doing things like this so they could see like wow that guy’s doing it and he’s an older man," said Eddie Rivera of Meriden.

Rivera has future plans to paint a mural at the vacant lot on Colony Street and near the train station.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.