Busy Meriden intersection remains closed after water main break

MERIDEN - Crews from the City of Meriden are still working to try to repair a water main break and the subsequent sinkhole that opened around 2 p.m. this afternoon.

A geyser spewed from the ground at a 45-degree angle for about two hours Wednesday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of East Main street and State street in front of the Wells Fargo bank.

Police on scene recall hearing the tar explode into the air revealing the geyser.

The geyser was caused when a plug gave way on an 8-inch pipe opening the estimated 15 x 15 sinkhole in the ground.

“We kind of know what the problem is. It’s a section of pipe that has to be replaced and that’s what we’re going to go do today,” said Meriden Director of Public Utilities Richard Meskill.

The City of Meriden reported a dip in water pressure to residents for a brief period while they isolated the issue. Residents and business owners of Meriden’s west end like Muhammad Chater experienced dirty water coming out of sinks and showers.

“Looks like mud inside of the water,” said Chater. “I hope they’re going to take care of it real quick.”

City officials say that won’t be an issue for long.

“We’re telling people basically if the water is dirty don’t drink it,” said Meskill. “Wait till it cleans up.”

The proximity of the sinkhole to train tracks caused a brief delay for CTrail and Amtrak trains bound for New Haven. CTrail offered bus transportation to accommodate effected passengers. Amtrak officials assessed the situation and reopened the lines after about an hour and a half delay.

Members from Eversource and the City of Meriden say they do not believe any utility lines were damaged by the break.

Traffic to the area remains closed as the lengthy cleanup continues.

“I can’t estimate how many hours it’s going to take,” said Meskill. “If we have all the fittings and pieces, it won’t take us that long.”

Engineers and police were thankful that the situation wasn’t worse. They say the intersection was practically empty when the water main blew.

The intersection will remain closed overnight and into the morning as crews continue to work on the scene.