× Danbury PD, State Police investigating officer-involved shooting

DANBURY — Danbury police said they, along with Connecticut State Police, are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

According to police, the shooting happened in the area of Old Ridgebury Road and Reserve Road.

Danbury police said they are currently investigating, and state police will be assisting in a follow-up investigation.

It’s unknown what led up to the shooting at this time.

Mayor of Danbury Mark Boughton tweeted that the officer was okay.

This is a developing story.

DPD is currently investigating an officer involved shooting in the area of Old Ridgebury and Reserve Rd. CTSP have responded to assist and will be doing a follow up investigation into the incident. More information to come. Please avoid the area. — DanburyPoliceDept (@Danbury_PD) July 3, 2019