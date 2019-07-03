What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Danbury PD, State Police investigating officer-involved shooting

Posted 11:25 AM, July 3, 2019, by , Updated at 11:30AM, July 3, 2019

DANBURY — Danbury police said they, along with Connecticut State Police, are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

According to police, the shooting happened in the area of Old Ridgebury Road and Reserve Road.

Danbury police said they are currently investigating, and state police will be assisting in a follow-up investigation.

It’s unknown what led up to the shooting at this time.

Mayor of Danbury Mark Boughton tweeted that the officer was okay.

This is a developing story.

