Early morning shooting in New Haven leaves one man dead

NEW HAVEN — A man was shot and killed in New Haven early Wednesday morning.

The call came through on shot spotter around 1:40 a.m. in the area of the 600 block of Elm Street.

The victim, believed to be in his early 20’s, was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital and was pronounced dead.

Police are on scene investigation the shooting.

