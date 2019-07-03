Hot, sunny Wednesday with temps approaching 90 degrees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today could be day one of a heat wave for the Hartford area with highs between 85 to near 90 degrees across the state! That heat continues with highs near 90 through Friday (away from the shoreline).

The 4th of July on Thursday will be dry for any parades, picnics, barbecues or fireworks displays!

The next chance for showers is not until Friday night. Showers and storms will become more numerous on Saturday as a cold front approaches. This will lead to cooler, less humid conditions for Sunday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Hot, humid, partly cloudy. High: 85-90°.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, mild. Low: 60s

JULY 4th: Hot, humid, partly cloudy. High: mid 80s – near 90 degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, evening showers and storms. High: mid 80s – near 90 degrees.

SATURDAY: Warm, very humid. Scattered afternoon showers/storms. High: mid-upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Cooler, less humid. Lots of sun. High: Low-mid 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low-mid 80s.

