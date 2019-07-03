What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Joining the Hive: New Britain Bees hosts the Beautiful Lives Project for a chance to play ball

NEW BRITAIN -- The New Britain Bees hosted some very special and talented guests Tuesday to play ball!

Players with disabilities were invited to step up to the plate and play a game with real baseball players on the field.

It was a day that brought everyone to the same playing field, quite literally.

The event was partnered with Beautiful Lives Project, an organization that gives people with disabilities the opportunity to actively participate in activities and events that may not have been available to them previously due to physical or facility limitations.

Head to their website to learn more about their programs.

