July 4th safety is the talk at CCMC

HARTFORD – Before the glare from the roman candles and sparklers lighting up the night, Wednesday was spent talking about kids safety at Connecticut Children’s.

Doctors, Hartford Firefighters, child advocates, and Senator Richard Blumenthal were all on hand to help get the safety message out as the holiday arrived. The experts discussed everything from window guards, to pool safety, but especially focused on fireworks safety.

Dr. Steven Rogers, an emergency medical physician at Connecticut Children’s said, “most injuries we see are preventable, it just takes vigilance on the part of the parent.”

Chief Reginald Freeman from the Hartford Fire Department said, “sparklers can still be 15 hundred degrees to the touch and they can cause significant injuries to kids and adults alike.”

Before the press conference ended, Dr. Rogers added that approaching the holiday weekend is all about “starting your activities with safety in mind first.”