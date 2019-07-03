What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Meal House: Vyne Crab Cakes

Recipe from Vyne Restaurant & Bar in Middlebury.

1 pound jumbo lump crab meat picked over for shells
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon dijon mustard
1 teaspoon worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon hot sauce I use Tabasco
1 large egg lightly beaten
1/8 teaspoon fresh ground pepper
2 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley
1/4 cup panko bread crumbs
1 tablespoon olive oil
Lightly mix ingredients

Portion in 1/2 cup cakes
Bread flour eggwash panko
Pan fry
Serve as is with fresh lemon and your favorite remoulade sauce or Serve Vyne style with old bay mayonnaise, fresh lemon, and herb salad dressed with vinaigrette

