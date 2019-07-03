What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

New Canaan Police: CT State Police, K-9 searched West Hartford reservoir in search for Jennifer Dulos

Posted 5:40 PM, July 3, 2019, by
WEST HARTFORD — New Canaan Police Department said members of the Connecticut State Police K-9 Unit conducted a search on the property of the MDC reservoir located in West Hartford Wednesday.
New Canaan Police said this search was conducted as a part of the ongoing criminal investigation into the disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos.
“As stated previously this is a multi agency investigation including the New Canaan Police and Connecticut State Police,” police said.
No other details were released.
