New Canaan Police: CT State Police, K-9 searched West Hartford reservoir in search for Jennifer Dulos

WEST HARTFORD — New Canaan Police Department said members of the Connecticut State Police K-9 Unit conducted a search on the property of the MDC reservoir located in West Hartford Wednesday.

New Canaan Police said this search was conducted as a part of the ongoing criminal investigation into the disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos.

“As stated previously this is a multi agency investigation including the New Canaan Police and Connecticut State Police,” police said.

No other details were released.