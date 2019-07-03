What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Ohio police officer praised for refusing a bribe involving Girl Scout cookies

Posted 4:09 PM, July 3, 2019, by

KENT, Ohio – A Kent police officer was recognized as the “Employee of the Week” on the department’s Facebook page after he managed to turn down a wildly tempting bribe: Girl Scout cookies.

Officer Kent Gardner was reportedly writing a parking ticket when he was offered the treat in exchange for a break, but Gardner refused.

The department was informed of Gardner’s integrity with a handwritten note from an observer.

“While we do not except bribes, how is it possible to refuse Girl Scout cookies? Good job Ron!” the post concluded.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.