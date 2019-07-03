What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

PD: Child falls three stories out of window in Hartford; suffered broken bones

Posted 8:45 PM, July 3, 2019, by , Updated at 08:53PM, July 3, 2019

HARTFORD —  Police said a child fell three stories out of a window Wednesday and is in the hospital with broken bones.

Hartford Police Department said on Twitter,” Please, please, PLEASE secure screen windows and keep furniture away from them. Hot weather=open windows. A 3yr old fell 3 stories today on Webster St and is currently hospitalized w/broken bone(s). It only takes a second for a child to accidentally push themselves out.”

 At this time, no other details have been released.

