PD: Child falls three stories out of window in Hartford; suffered broken bones

HARTFORD — Police said a child fell three stories out of a window Wednesday and is now in the hospital.

Hartford Police Department said on Twitter: “Please, please, PLEASE secure screen windows and keep furniture away from them. Hot weather=open windows. A 3yr old fell 3 stories today on Webster St and is currently hospitalized w/broken bone(s). It only takes a second for a child to accidentally push themselves out.”

Police say the child was transported with at least one broken bone, but the injuries are not life-threatening.

