WINDSOR LOCKS — A reported “suspicious man” who has been approaching homes and revealing personal information of females and young children living at the homes, has been identified. PD: Man approaching homes in Windsor Locks has been identified

Windsor Police Department provided and updated on their Facebook page Wednesday evening saying, “This person works in the insurance industry and is legitimate with the exception of not having a permit in specifically Windsor Locks. He has been identified and instructed to obtain a permit through WLPD if he chooses to do business in this town.”

Police also added that he is not affiliated with WLPD at all.

Prior to the update, police said they received reports of a male showing up at houses stating he is with the Child Safety Program.

Police said there has been two occurrences where he showed up to homes on West, one on Elm Street, and one on Marshall.

No other details were released.