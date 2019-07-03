What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Police identify man shot and killed in New Haven, police investigating

Posted 3:38 AM, July 3, 2019, by , Updated at 08:52PM, July 3, 2019

NEW HAVEN — A 24-year-old man was shot and killed in New Haven early Wednesday morning.

The call came through on shot spotter around 1:40 a.m. in the area of the 600 block of Elm Street.

Police said there were multiple gunshots in the area.

The adult victim was found in the driveway and taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital. The man later died.

Police identify the victim as Darrell Stokes-Young of New Haven.

Officials are still  scene investigating the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the New Haven Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.

