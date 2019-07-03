× Police identify woman killed in hit-and-run in New Haven

Story written by Julia Matter

NEW HAVEN — Police have identified a 46-year-old woman killed in a hit-and-run that occurred early Sunday morning.

New Haven Police Department have identified the woman as Danielle Buonomano of New Haven.

The incident occurred this past Sunday around 4:10 a.m. on Peck Street near Ferry Street in the Fair Haven neighborhood, according to New Haven Police.

Police said they responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident with significant injuries. Police said when they arrived, they found Buonomano injured where she was then taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police said they are still unsure whether Buonomano was a pedestrian or a passenger in the motor vehicle that left the scene.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with any information is asked to call New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304, callers may remain anonymous.