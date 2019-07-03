× Twin babies found alone by railroad tracks in Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. — Police in Worcester said they are investigating after twin babies were left alone by railroad tracks.

According to the police, they were called to a Cambridge Street address around 12:15 a.m. on a welfare check.

Railroad employees had reportedly found twin boys, about nine-months-old, by themselves near the railroad tracks on a nearby street. The employees called 911, and paramedics took the children to the hospital, where they were checked over. They appeared to be unharmed.

Detectives and DCF are currently investigating. The children were identified, and are currently in DCF custody.

If you have information about this incident, please send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD + your message or send an anonymous web based message at worcesterma.gov/police.

Calls can also be made to the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.